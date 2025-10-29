Tulane assures us the escaped lab monkey is definitely disease-free

Earlier this week, a truck carrying Rhesus monkeys formerly housed at a University of Tulane research lab crashed, and the monkeys escaped. According to a Facebook post from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the monkey carried COVID-19, herpes and hepatitis C. Officers rounded up the "aggressive" primates — except one.

Here's where it gets interesting. The University of Tulane assured everyone that the escaped monkey was among the healthy ones in the shipment. Disease-free. Totally fine. Definitely not carrying herpes, hepatitis C, or COVID-19. You've all had boosters anyway, right? The university also confirmed that other monkeys on the truck were legitimately healthy. Not the one that got away, obviously. That one was totally fine, too.

So if you see a blur of fur dash through your peripheral vision near Mississippi, you can relax. It's definitely not a monkey that could bite or claw you. And even if it was, even if it did carry diseases, well—we're living in post-COVID America. We're fine. Everything's fine.

The escaped primate remains at large.