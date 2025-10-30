AI-generated video games produce laughable results

When people are being annoying about the "infinite potential" of AI-generated video games, it's worth reminding them of the "infinite potential" of blockchain-integrated NFT games and how well that worked out. Alas, we're still in the midst of the AI bubble, so we'll have to put up with this vapid "discourse" until it pops and the resulting economic crash rockets us into technofeudalism.

At least when we're serfs in Lord Zuckerberg's Duchy of Meta, we can take solace in the fact that every single one of the groundbreaking examples pushed forth thus far looks like total shit. You may remember the janky, codeless clone of Minecraft that was touted as the first truly AI-generated game, or at least proof of concept for same. If you've been at all tuned into the gaming sphere recently, you may have already seen this viral clip of someone trying to pull the same trick with Call of Duty. If not, I beg you to watch this in full screen.

AI games are going to be amazing



(sound on) pic.twitter.com/66aOdWJr4Y — Matt Shumer (@mattshumer_) October 23, 2025

Oh yeah, Matt. Amazing. I'm sure we all have fond memories of that one Modern Warfare 2 mission with the intangible trains and the leg-breaking ladders and the constant button prompts to "Jalvdonre" before the enemy force found you. Jalvdonre-ing made me the man I am today. The second part of Matt's demo has managed to avoid becoming quite as massive an Internet laughingstock, and I think that's a real shame, because it's even worse:

AI games are going to be amazing (pt 2)



(sound on) pic.twitter.com/c2bh9T8Uqz — Matt Shumer (@mattshumer_) October 24, 2025

Uncharted this is not. If this is the best that crowd has to offer, I think we're safe from Elon's promise (threat) to deliver a full-fledged AI video game sometime next year. That is, if he had any intention to follow through in the first place — when it comes to his bevy of idle promises, he's as forgetful as any LLM.