"Crossroads, Song Around the World," celebrates legendary musician Robert Johnson and the Mississippi Delta blues

Back in 2022, Boing Boing's Gareth Branwyn, self-proclaimed "soft-hearted sucker" for the Playing for Change videos featuring musicians from around the world, wrote about their awesome cover of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." I, like Gareth, am also a fan of Playing for Change's "Song Around the World" videos, and I stumbled upon one recently that just blew me away. Released earlier this year, the video is a collaboration between Playing for Change and the "Visit Mississippi" marketing organization, which is a division of the Mississippi Development Authority. It features over twenty musicians, including many from Mississippi, with a heavy emphasis on Clarksdale and other town in the Mississippi Delta. Other musicians in the video are from Nashville, Tennessee, and from around the world — Salvador, Brazil; Tidene, Niger; Essaouira, Morocco; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Toukoto, Mali. They're all singing and playing their version of the song "Crossroad" by legendary Mississippi blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter Robert Johnson. Playing for Change describes the outstanding result, "Crossroads, Song Around the World," as "where Mississippi's music meets the world in a harmonious celebration of culture, community, and the transformative power of song."

It's a wonderful tribute to Mississippi, which has played a crucial role in music history, as Playing for Change explains:

Known as the "Birthplace of America's Music," Mississippi holds a special place in music history as the birthplace of the blues in the Mississippi Delta, which went on to influence a myriad of other musical genres, from country to rock 'n' roll. This iconic track, originally penned by American blues artist Robert Johnson, pays homage to the cultural significance and musical heritage of the state and its profound influence on shaping the landscape of American music.

Each and every musician in the video is brilliantly talented. Please take a few minutes out of your day and give it a watch – you will not be disappointed, I promise! Enjoy!

Here's a list of the musicians featured and where they're from:

Amine El Allouki- Karkabas (Essaouira, Morocco) Anan Kantawee- Phin (Chiang Mai, Thailand) Bombino- Electric guitar (Tidene, Niger) Cara de Cobra- Surdo Drum (Salvador, Brazil) Cedric Burnside- Vocals, Acoustic guitar (Mound Bayou, MS) Charlie Worsham- Vocals, Banjo (Nashville, TN) Christone "Kingfish" Ingram- Vocals, Guitar (Clarskdale, MS) Érica Sá- Pandeiro (Salvador, Brazil) George Mumford Jr.- Bass (Clarksdale, MS) Ismail Benaddi- Karkabas (Essaouira, Morocco) Joe Eagle- Drums (Clarksdale, MS) Moussa Diakite- Electric guitar (Toukoto, Mali) Keb' Mo'- Vocals (Nashville, TN) Keith Johnson- Harmonica (Tupelo, MS) KIRBY- Vocals (Dockery Farms, MS) Paulo Heman- Guiro (Salvador, Brazil) Rays Hassan Amegrod- Violin (Essaouira, Morocco) Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band- Djembe & Bass Drum (Clarksdale, MS) Robin Moxey- Electric guitar (Indianola, MS) Sierra Hull- Vocals, Mandolin (Nashville, TN) Vasti Jackson- Vocals, Electric guitar (Clarksdale, MS)

Playing for Change is a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Organization) created to "inspire and connect the world through music." Its focus is "to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World." The Playing for Change Foundation is a separate 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports music programs for children across the globe. Learn more about Playing for Change on their website. And learn more about Visit Mississippi on theirs. Finally, enjoy some of the photos I took several years ago when I visited Clarksdale, Mississippi, in the middle of the Mississippi Delta, posted below.

