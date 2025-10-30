Ever wondered exactly what your dog is? This doggy DNA test will tell you (and it's 15% off)

TL;DR: Give your dog the gift of the best life possible. That starts with knowing its story. Now, you can get the DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Test for just $67.99 (Reg. $79.99).

Ever been out in the dog park or walking your furry friend and had a stranger ask you, "What breed is your dog?" These days, most dogs aren't purebreds, so most of us dog-owners can't really answer this question with 100% confidence. But if you've ever wondered where your dog comes from — for yourself, your dog, or so that you'll have something to say at the dog park — you don't have to wonder anymore. With the DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Test, you can find out your dog's complete breed breakdown in three easy steps.

Why test your dog's DNA?

Your dog is a member of your family. They're probably one of your favorites. And like all members of your family, their health should be a top priority. Just like you would get an allergy panel and health test for anyone else in your family, you should do the same for your dog.

With over 350 breeds in its genetic database, this doggy DNA testing kit can give you a complete breed breakdown, which comes with associated health concerns and even food plans for your specific dog's needs. That way, you won't be surprised by any unexpected vet trips. You'll know what to expect in advance, making sure you can give your best friend the care they deserve.

How DNA My Dog works

When you order a test kit online, you just have to swab your pup and send their DNA in the mail. Then, you get a complete breed breakdown in two to three weeks.

And this isn't just a list of your dog's breed mixes and health data. You also get to uncover your dog's unique personality traits as well as tips on how to bond with them better. If you didn't think you two could get closer, think again.

