"I know the possum lick": This bass guitar x opossum mashup is freaking awesome

It's no secret that I'm totally in love with opossums, North America's only marsupial. I'm still on a quest to meet (and pet!) a real, live one, but in the meantime I amuse myself with cute opossum content I find on the internet. And I do believe that my latest find is the best yet! Check out this hilarious video, "I know the possum lick," posted by composer and bassist Bret Crow, which features a mashup of two awesome things — some adorable opossums vigorously lapping up water, and the uber talented Crow playing the sick bass guitar licks from prog metal/rock band Tool's song "Schism."

The title, "I know the possum lick," is a clever reworking of the line, "I know the pieces fit," from "Schism." In the comments of Crow's video, some fans kept the gag going by rewriting some of the other lines from the Tool song, which one fan renamed "Oposschism" — and they did a terrific job. The first few lines of the Tool song go:

I know the pieces fit, 'cause I watched them fall away Mildewed and smoldering, fundamental differing

And here are two of the rewrites:

I know the possums lick, cuz I watch them slurp away Fluffy and amazing, fundamental watering

and

I know the possums lick, cause I watched them day to day Eating their fruity treats, draining our water installation

This, dear friends, is what the internet was made for. Lick on, opossums and Bret Crow!

Bret Crow, whose solo project is called "The Bret Crow Show," is also the composer for his band Time Knife. In addition, he recently started a Primus tribute band called "Primish: A Tribute to Primus." He describes his music in an interview with Shoutout DFW:

Bass is my main instrument and when I am performing solo I use a looper and create songs on the fly along with through composed songs. All of my music was born in the moment through improvisation. Being able to perform live and doing what I do really helped cultivate that music.

He also describes his social media project:

I make fun videos showcasing Bass and duetting silly videos and making them musical.

I hope he keeps making them, because they really are the best. See more of the Bret Crow Show on his Instagram or YouTube.



Previously:

• This cat plays the keyboard really well

• Watch Nigel the opossum snack on a gorgeous hibiscus flower

• Embrace your inner trash cat at PossumFest!

• Opossum content is the best content

• These adorable opossums have mastered their exercise wheel!

• Carson the opossum has 'died,' again

• Opossum 'cake bandit' recovering after eating whole cake