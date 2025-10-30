Jazz-loving doggo is a whole entire vibe

Meet Bradford, a super cute 13-year-old West Highland Terrier mix who has incredibly sophisticated musical tastes. He truly enjoys jazz music, and demonstrates this love by sitting in his human's lap while she plays the piano, and bopping his head along with the beat. He even gets so into the music that he half-shuts his eyes and completely blisses out. I swear, there's a little beatnik poet in a black turtleneck and beret lurking underneath Bradford's furry white coat!

Bradford's human is professional jazz pianist and vocalist Kara Baldus-Mehrmann, who has been performing professionally across the US and internationally since she was 18. She's also a professor of applied music and jazz piano in the Department of Music at Washington University in St. Louis.

Baldus-Mehrmann and Bradford have recently become social media stars, as videos of Baldus-Mehrmann playing piano while Bradford sits in her lap, vibing, have made their way across the internet. Across the videos, you can see that Bradford seems to enjoy jazz more than any other kind of music, but, really, he seems super happy pretty much anytime he gets to join his human at the piano, no matter what kind of music she's playing. He even sometimes gets so relaxed that he rests his head on the piano keyboard and takes a little snooze.

I think this is my favorite of all of Bradford's videos — check out how he's chillaxing to one of Baldus-Mehrmann's original jazz tunes, "Rebirth." This jazz-loving doggo is definitely giving "Snoopy" vibes. He's just so adorable, I can't stop watching it on loop. I hope you enjoy it, too! And see more of Bradford and Kara Baldus-Mehrmann on their YouTube and Instagram.

