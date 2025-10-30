JD Vance calls dog abusers terrible people, forgets Noem killed hers

JD Vance just told a podcast that mistreating dogs makes you a "really terrible person" and that anyone who can "cause suffering to an innocent animal" probably doesn't care about human suffering either. He even went full true-crime enthusiast, citing Jeffrey Dahmer and Freddy Krueger as examples of how animal cruelty is a serial killer red flag.

The vice president apparently missed a memo. His cabinet colleague, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, literally wrote a book about shooting her 14-month-old puppy Cricket to death. She also killed a goat she described as "disgusting, musky, rancid." Noem framed these killings as proof of her willingness to make tough decisions, as reported in The Independent.

Trump's response when the story broke? "Even you wouldn't kill a dog, and you kill everything," he told his son Don Jr. Yet somehow Noem still got the Homeland Security gig.

Vance closed his sanctimonious monologue by declaring that people who don't take care of "God's creatures" are "pretty bad" in other ways, too.

Cricket was unavailable for comment.

