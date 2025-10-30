Mummies of hoofed dinosaurs found in Wyoming

A mummified dinosaur has given the most complete picture yet of dinosaur skin and, unexpectedly, hooves.

Two unfortunate duck-billed dinosaurs perished 66 million years ago in what is now Wyoming and were covered by a flash flood. Fast forward to 2025, and the two Edmontosaurus annectens have been transformed into mummies, enabling scientists to reconstruct the dinosaurs' skin, scales, crests, spikes, and hooves. That's right. Hooves.

The mummies, unlike those created by humans, contain no organic material. The wet sediment created a three-dimensional template of the creatures' external features, while the organic material decayed, and the skeleton fossilized.

The Edmontosaurus is the oldest known hoofed animal, and, so far, the only hoofed reptile. They also had soft pads on their hind limbs, but not on the front limbs, which is a first for a four-legged hoofed animal. In another first for a hoofed animal, Edmontosaurus was capable of walking on two legs. A paper describing the mummies was published in Science.

