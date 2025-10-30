Save your PC: Windows 11 Pro is just $15 (regularly $199)

TL;DR: Windows 10 is officially dead, so keep your PC alive with Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97.



Windows 10 is basically a zombie OS now; no more updates, no more patches, and definitely no more protection. If you're still running it, it's time to move on before hackers and bugs start piling up. The fix is simpler and cheaper than you expect. Windows 11 Pro, while it's only $14.97 (reg. $199). You'll get a permanent license and an OS built for speed, gaming, and AI-driven multitasking.



Why do you actually want this PC upgrade



Stay secure: Smart App Control stops shady software before it starts, while BitLocker keeps your files locked tight.

Game better: DirectX 12 Ultimate powers up your graphics and makes load times fly.

Work (or play) smarter: Built-in Copilot AI helps you find answers, tweak settings, and summarize pages right from your taskbar.

Look sharp: The modern layout, Snap grids, and centered Start menu clean up your desktop chaos.

Sign in fast: Use Windows Hello for face or fingerprint logins.

You pay once, keep it forever, and your setup stays fast, safe, and ready for whatever's next — from late-night gaming to marathon editing sessions.



Get Windows 11 Pro now for $14.97.





Microsoft Windows 11 Pro



See Deal



StackSocial prices subject to change.



See other items in the shop.