State-by-state guide: what happens when SNAP benefits stop Nov. 1

Forty-two million Americans will lose SNAP benefits on November 1st as the federal government shutdown continues, NPR reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent letters to states on October 10 telling them to halt November distributions due to insufficient funds. SNAP has never been disrupted this way since its creation during the Great Depression. Most recipients are seniors, families with children, and people with disabilities who rely on these benefits to buy groceries.

NPR compiled a comprehensive state-by-state breakdown showing how each state plans to respond. A handful of states are stepping in with local funding. Connecticut, Louisiana, Virginia, and Vermont found ways to cover benefits from a few days to the entire month of November. Massachusetts and South Carolina launched relief funds to support families. Minnesota is sending money directly to food bank systems. Some states face technical hurdles since the federal government normally manages the electronic benefit cards.

More than two dozen Democratic state leaders filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the decision to suspend benefits. The left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities argues the USDA has a legal obligation to use its contingency fund since SNAP is an entitlement program. The USDA stated in a memo that its contingency funds are "not legally available" for regular benefits and are reserved only for "natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods." Republican governors blame Democrats for the shutdown while Democratic leaders point to unused reserve funds.

