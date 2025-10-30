Taxpayers sponsor FBI Director's wrestling date

While millions of Americans wait for paychecks that aren't coming, FBI Director Kash Patel apparently decided that a romantic weekend in Pennsylvania was a matter of national security. Patel hitched a ride on a taxpayer-funded jet to see his girlfriend perform at a wrestling event, turning the Bureau's flight logs into a rom-com itinerary at public expense.
Patel made the trek to support his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, who performed a song as part of "Real American Freestyle," a wrestling promotion co-founded earlier this year by the late Hulk Hogan. The federal law enforcement director was definitely there—Wilkins snapped and posted a picture of him.
While there's nothing particularly controversial about attending a wrestling match, how Patel made his way to the college has become the focus of some unflattering attention. Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin noted on X that it was a government jet that arrived at and departed from State College Regional Airport, the runway nearest Penn State, on Saturday.
The jet owner's listed address, according to its FAA registration, is the FBI's national headquarters in Washington.TNR
Bold old move for a dunce who once fumed that his predecessor should be "grounded" for wasting federal dollars on private travel. But hypocrisy is cheaper when someone else foots the fuel bill. The same government that can't afford to feed 42 million Americans apparently has no problem flying its top cop to a college wrestling match during a shutdown. Irony burns cleaner than jet fuel.
