Temu Charlie Kirk tries a new spin on the old blood libel

Bigoted Vice President JD Vance steps into the shoes of a slain bargain-bin culture warrior while resurrecting good ol' blood libel. Re-writing world history in the style of a Fox News bedtime story, Vance told a crowd that settlers found "widespread child sacrifice" in the New World and that Christian civilization saved the day. This is a lie.



There is no evidence that "widespread child sacrifice" was a norm across Indigenous America, or that settlers stumbled onto mass graves behind "brothels." Historians say Vance's claim combines colonial myth, religious triumphalism, and pure invention into a single sermon about imagined Christian rescue. The actual story is simpler: Europeans brought genocide, disease, and a theology that declared itself the cure.

