United flight makes $100,000 U-turn after laptop drops through aircraft panel into cargo hold

A United Airlines passenger managed to lose their laptop in a place you'd think Boeing would have mentioned during the design phase: a gap in the cabin wall that leads directly to the cargo hold.

The plane was two hours into its Washington-to-Rome flight on October 15 when someone's MacBook — or Dell, or whatever — vanished into the aircraft's infrastructure, as if it had been swallowed by the Upside Down. Because the device was still powered on and contained a lithium battery, and because the cargo hold it fell into lacks fire suppression, United Flight 126 performed a $100,000 U-turn near Boston.

The Boeing 767 landed safely back at Dulles, where mechanics presumably had to perform the aviation equivalent of fishing your keys out of a storm drain. After retrieving the laptop and confirming the plane wasn't secretly held together by Velcro and hope, the flight finally made it to Rome—four hours late.

On one hand, yes, lithium batteries are legitimate fire hazards. On the other hand, imagine explaining to 200 passengers that their transatlantic vacation started with a delay because modern aircraft apparently have portal-to-Narnia-sized gaps in the walls.

