What happens in Vegas doesn't get buried

Las Vegas Police say a local funeral home was quietly stacking nearly 300 piles of human remains behind the building, turning the desert into something between a crime scene and a morgue-themed art installation. Investigators aren't sure how long the bodies were there, but "too long" feels like a safe bet.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported the discovery of more than 100 piles of cremated remains in August. The person who found the ashes later contacted 8 News Now and said he stumbled on the piles on July 28 in a desert area outside of Searchlight. Searchlight is a rural community about an hour south of the Las Vegas valley off U.S. 95.

In August, a Bureau of Land Management official confirmed the piles were human cremains and that the department was actively investigating. "Cremains," the word the official provided, is a word for human cremated remains.

On Wednesday, representatives from Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries removed approximately 315 piles from the desert. A second area containing more piles was found near the dump site in the 8 News Now Investigators' original report.