Why Canadians love Waylon Napadogan's hilariously dark wisdom

While Chimwemwe Undi might be the Canadian Parliamentary Poet Laureate, many a Canuck turns to the wisdom of an east coast everyman, unmatched by any man: Waylon Napadogan. Touring the country with his truth and, likely, a lot of weed, Napadogan's music has captured the zeitgiest of those who live North of the wall. His songs are haunting, memorable and—dare I say it—vital to those wishing to live a long, fruitful life. I remember the first time I heard his voice, a whisper on the wind, as he told me:

Well, if he drives a '98 Pontiac Sunfire, probably

He's gonna try and date you and your sister simultaneously

'98 Sunfire, rest assured

Hе's gonna tell the cops that the drugs wеre yours

And if you still take him home, despite it all

You're gonna wake up with no copper wiring in your walls.

Mark his words well, my tarriff suffering brothers and sisters. They could just save your life… and your home's wiring.