Why is Netflix making a Crash Bandicoot series?

Look, I get it, we're in a bit of a golden age of cinematic adaptations of video games. Out of all the IP you could possibly revive for a second life on streaming, though, Crash Bandicoot seems a bit of an odd choice. Even stranger, this series is being developed by Netflix of all people, who have the capital to license literally any gaming brand they want. Maybe they got confused — Crash Bandicoot and The Last of Us do originate from the same developer, after all.

Not to imply anything's wrong with Crash Bandicoot, of course; it's just… the story of every game amounts to "manic marsupial eats a lot of fruit and occasionally drives go-karts". They're not narrative-heavy, to put it lightly. Even so, according to a Netflix fan site:

Story details are under wraps, and talent behind the series has yet to be revealed.



This would technically mark Crash Bandicoot's second appearance on Netflix through an Original series. The PlayStation icon had a guest role in Skylanders Academy from Activision Blizzard Studios and TeamTO, where it was voiced by Eric Rogers in season 1 and Rhys Darby in the third and final season. Coco Bandicoot also featured.



This marks the first major time the icon will front his own series, though, despite plans in the past. The last iteration to be in the works was several years ago, when Activision and Amazon Studios were working on an animated series.

So, to recap, we don't know much beyond "it's coming." And it might not even do that. I'm expecting a colorful, Mario Movie-style romp, unless some overambitious Netflix exec wants to try to make Crash dark and gritty.