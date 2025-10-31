60-year-old breaks world record by holding breath for 24-minutes

Budimir Šobat set a world record by holding his breath underwater for 24 minutes and 37 seconds. According to Outside Online, Šobat, who lives in Croatia, trained for years, motivated by caring for his daughter, born with brain damage and later diagnosed with autism.

The article describes how Šobat quit drinking overnight to care for her and eventually discovered freediving as a way to channel his stubborn will. Trained as a member of the Yugoslav special forces, Šobat approached freediving with a relentless mindset and methodical routine.

Šobat, 60, says the trick is to "hold your breath, you finish, you go home."

