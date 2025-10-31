A $159 ASUS Chromebook that's part tablet, part overachiever

TL;DR: The 2024 ASUS Chromebook CM30 with Detachable Touchscreen is down to $159.99 ($329.99) with free shipping.

Between your laptop that weighs too much for your liking and your phone that's too small for real work, there's the ASUS Chromebook CM30 — a detachable touchscreen hybrid that gets the balance between the two right. It's the kind of device that makes switching from typing to doodling feel natural and seamless. You can go from writing an email to sketching a suspiciously detailed baby hippo drawing in seconds, thanks to the garaged stylus that pops out and clicks back in.

Built to multitask without melting down

Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, keeping your multitasking smooth and your browser tabs (mostly) under control. The 10.5″ WUXGA touchscreen delivers clear, crisp visuals for both work and entertainment, while the dual 5MP cameras make video calls less of a low-quality experience. And if you're prone to forgetting your charger, the 12-hour battery life means it can outlast your attention span and possibly your day.

Standout features worth noting:

Military-grade aluminum chassis: sturdy yet lightweight

Magnetic stand cover and detachable keyboard let you quickly switch modes.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 that's fast and stable.

USB-C and audio jack offer wired options if needed.

Sustainable and affordable

Even the eco-friendly part feels thoughtful. The CM30's shell is made from 30% recycled aluminum, proving sustainability doesn't have to look cheap. And because it's an open box model, you're getting something that's been handled once, not heavily used, and still in great shape.

At $159.99 (45% off the usual $329.99) with free shipping, it's the lowest price yet for a computer that's equal parts laptop, tablet, and productivity sidekick.

