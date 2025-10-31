Author Susie Bright's four favorite tools (and her new Substack)

Author, editor, activist, and podcaster Susie Bright is one of the smartest and funniest people I know. I think I first came across her work in The Whole Earth Review in the late 1980s. After that, we often participated in many of the same forums on The Well and became friendly.

Susie shaped how the world talks about sex. She was the founding editor of On Our Backs, the first U.S. lesbian sex magazine, launched in 1984. Her work at the Good Vibrations sex shop in San Francisco elevated her as a pioneering voice in feminism and sexuality. One of her most popular books is Big Sex Little Death: A Memoir.

Susie recently started writing on Substack. Her newsletter is called Susie Bright's Journal. In her latest issue, she writes about the time Kevin Kelly and I interviewed her for the Cool Tools Podcast. She also links to the podcast episode. I remember it as one of the most fun episodes we recorded.

