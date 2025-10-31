Fetterman credits stroke with freeing him of responsibility to represent his voters

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania told Bill Maher that his stroke made him "free" to say whatever he believes, which apparently means quoting the Joker, mocking Gaza protesters, and embracing border crackdowns. The man once hailed as a tattooed progressive is now the kind of guest Fox News calls "refreshing."
During an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher, Senator John Fetterman credited his near-fatal stroke with making him a conservative darling, describing it as "freeing."
"There's a line from the first Batman, Joker, he's like, 'I've already been dead once already. It's very liberating,'" Fetterman told Maher on Friday. "That's not reckless, that's just freeing. It's just freeing in a way. And I just think after beating all of that, I just really want to be able to say the things that I have to really believe in and not be afraid of if there's any kind of blowback."
…
Fetterman frames his seismic shift as stances he's always had, which his brain damage simply allowed him the freedom to embrace—despite constantly describing himself as a progressive through the years, seeking endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America, and himself endorsing progressive candidates for office.TNR
Fetterman's fans on the right call it courage. His former supporters call it betrayal. Somewhere in between is a senator who insists nothing has changed while standing on the exact opposite side of every principle he once ran on. He says his stroke gave him clarity, but from the outside, it looks a lot more like selective amnesia.
