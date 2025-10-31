Finally, Aeropress has an XL flow control cap

AeroPresses make delicious coffee, but can require deft hand unless you're happy with a little premature drip through the filter. Hence the official flow control cap and third-party alternatives such as the Fellow Prismo. But there's a problem: they were only available for the standard size AeroPress, not the XL model I use to adequately caffeinate my brain. At long last, AeroPress has met our demands; you may now spend $40 to get an extra-large variable flow control cap.

Flow restriction disk with open/close tab eliminates drip-through for full control over grind size and brew time—perfect for dialing in recipes.

You won't be getting it for Christmas, as it doesn't ship until January. Immediately available is the fancy borosilicate Aeropress, though $180 for an Aeropress is asking a lot. There's competition now as well: check out OXO's Rapid Brewer, a similar gadget.

