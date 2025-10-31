How to avoid scams and yakuza in Tokyo's Kabukicho neighborhood

Miles Edelsten, a former Associated Press journalist, has created a video guide for navigating Tokyo's Kabukicho district, one of the world's largest red-light districts. His walk-and-talk documentary draws on years of reporting to explain the unique dangers lurking in this infamous neighborhood, from Yakuza gangsters to predatory hostess bars.

The video looks at the scams tourists can fall into if they aren't careful, like botakuri—the practice of gross overcharging—and warns about women lined up on sidewalks who lure unsuspecting visitors into bars, only to present them with astronomical bills later. Some victims report being drugged before these shock charges appear. He describes what to say to police if you need help, how to recognize invisible turf boundaries controlled by different criminal organizations, and why the male host club phenomenon traps some women in debt.

The Kabukicho experience varies depending on your choices. Walking through during the day or night feels safe enough if you stick to legitimate businesses. But following a tout into an unknown establishment or attempting to buy drugs transforms the district into genuinely dangerous territory.

