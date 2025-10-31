Kristi Noem lies through her teeth about arrests of US citizens



Puppy slayer Kristi Noem swears no American citizens have been detained in Trump's immigration crackdown. This is a bold statement considering ICE's own files read like a Kafka anthology. From Miami to Montana, hundreds of U.S. citizens have been jailed, deported, or "mistakenly" detained because their last names sounded inconvenient. But sure, Kristi says it's all "false reporting."



Across the United States, citizens have been detained, deported, and disappeared inside America's for-profit immigration machine. Court filings, audits, and watchdog reports all confirm it. But Noem's version of Homeland Security runs on the honor system and selective blindness. When she says "anything different is false reporting," she means "anything different is inconvenient."

