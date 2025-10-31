Nancy Mace in airport meltdown

Republican House Rep. Nancy Mace is well-known for peculiar behavior, and her latest effort meets the high standards set by "received a threatening message in her own handwriting" and "seriously injured by a handshake." Her latest performance: melting down in the airport at police and TSA workers.

Mace cursed at police officers, making repeated derogatory comments toward them. The report says that a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supervisor told officers that Mace had treated their staff similarly and that they would be reporting her to their superiors.

Mace had arranged to be escorted by police from the kerb to her flight, but her ride to Charleston International Airport was late and dropped her off at the wrong spot. To Mace this was the police's fault; she got mad at them when they finally found her at the security line, where she was already mad at the TSA workers. Wired's Jake Lahut got the details through South Carolina's Freedom of Information Act. One officer described it as a "tirade" in their report. "She also said we would never treat Tim Scott like this," said another.

When officers quickly located her, according to a supplemental incident report filed by one of the officers, the congresswoman immediately began "loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us about the department. She repeatedly stated we were 'Fucking incompetent,' and 'this is no way to treat a fucking US Representative,'" the report states.

Mace's former staffers describe a lying narcissist; for her part, she said they wanted to sabotage her.

