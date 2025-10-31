Nintendo announces paid Switch 2 upgrade for Animal Crossing — $5 gets you mouse controls and disappointment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is widely considered the weakest entry in the long-running series. It's less "cute life simulator" and more "cute endless grind," putting quite a bit of time into maintaining the aesthetic of Animal Crossing while leaving the gameplay sorely underdeveloped. All the same, it became the escapist mechanism of choice for millions during the pandemic, rocketing up the sales charts simply because people couldn't do anything else without the risk of horrific death.

With the advent of the Switch 2, more Animal Crossing was a certainty. If you haven't gotten bored with it yet, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be receiving a Switch 2 update next year. Paid, of course. If you were expecting a higher framerate or a bigger island, prepare for disappointment: the biggest feature of this five-dollar upgrade appears to be mouse controls. Yay…?

There's also a free update that adds an entirely separate grind in the form of a hotel (which a game about running a tropical resort island likely should have had in the first place). With this, New Horizons has now almost reached feature parity with a 3DS game from 2012. I knew they could do it!