Tennessee man freed after month in jail for reposting Trump meme

A Tennessee man spent 37 days in jail for reposting a Facebook meme. Larry Bushart, a 61-year-old retired police officer, was arrested in late September after sharing a meme referencing a school shooting while commenting on the murder of Charlie Kirk. The meme featured a quote from President Donald Trump: "We have to get over it" —something Trump said in January 2024 following a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. Bushart titled his post, "This seems relevant today."

Authorities interpreted the meme as potentially threatening Perry County High School, despite the post explicitly referencing the Iowa shooting. Sheriff Nick Weems claimed Bushart "was fully aware of the fear his post would cause and intentionally sought to create hysteria within the community."

According to The Washington Post, A local judge set his bond at $2 million — an extraordinary amount for a social media post — and held him in jail for over a month while the case proceeded.

The arrest triggered immediate scrutiny from free speech advocates. Adam Steinbaugh from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression stated that "a free country does not dispatch police in the dead of night to pull people from their homes because a sheriff objects to their social media posts." Matthew Cavedon from the Cato Institute wrote that "only true threats are exempt from the freedom of speech—not hyperbole and political bombast." Body camera footage later revealed local police weren't certain what the alleged threat was, undermining the sheriff's account.

On October 29, prosecutors dropped all charges without explanation. Bushart walked free after weeks in custody, having lost his job as a medical driver during his incarceration.

Newsweek reports that his attorney has announced plans to sue the county, describing the case as emblematic of a troubling national pattern where authorities weaponize vague threat laws to suppress speech.