The Knights of Ni demand a Medicaid disbursement

A company named "The Knights of Ni" in apparent tribute to Monty Python and the Holy Grail was charged with Medicaid fraud, reports The Alaska Beacon. A criminal complaint filed in Anchorage's district court details seven counts including a scheme to defraud, first-degree theft and five counts of medical assistance fraud, which prosecutors claim took more than $519,000 from Medicaid. Named is Ryan Carroll, owner of The Knights of Ni LLC.

According to the criminal complaint, the Department of Health received a message warning that Carroll "was having an inappropriate relationship with one of his … clients." That prompted an investigation which found Carroll had missed several reports that could have caused as many as 19 Alaskans to lose health care. Further review discovered Carroll "documenting that he was providing monthly care coordination contacts to more than one client on the same date, time, but at different locations." In many cases, state investigators found Carroll had not submitted the proper forms to bill Medicaid, and in some cases, "it was not clear whether Carroll was making any contact with his assigned recipients due to the lack of documentation to support his services."

An arraignment is scheduled for November 21; this case may carry the highest probability in history for a federal judge to shriek 'NI!' simply because it's funny.