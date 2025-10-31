Toddler left in backseat as ICE redefines "collateral damage"



Immigration and Customs Enforcement seems to have streamlined its operations: arrest the parents, forget the child. Witnesses in Aurora, Illinois, say ICE agents detained a couple and then left their toddler in the car: alone, crying, and confused. For an agency that insists it's enforcing "law and order," the only thing it seems capable of enforcing lately is trauma. Cruelty is the point.



Bystanders reportedly intervened before police or social services arrived, another reminder that ordinary people are doing the moral heavy lifting while the federal government runs on autopilot. ICE has not confirmed or denied the incident, though it wouldn't be the first time its "field operations" left children stranded. It's almost like family separation never stopped; it just got outsourced to the parking lot. Why put kids in cages when they can leave them in the backseat?

