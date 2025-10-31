Woman ordering medicine received human fingers and arms instead

A Kentucky woman who ordered medicine opened the package to find that it contained "arms and fingers," reports Fox 19 News there. It sounds like the setup to a bad joke—"the mistake involved an airline company, a freight company and a courier"—and no further details are on offer.

The coroner responded to the woman's home and took the body parts to the morgue, where they will be given back to the courier responsible for delivering them to the correct location. Body parts are often shipped for use during transplants or for research, but what these parts were being used for is unknown, according to the coroner.

Sad to think that someone out there ordered dismembered human remains and opened the package only to find a 30-day supply of metformin.

