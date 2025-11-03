Forget the PVP, ARC Raiders gives you a customizable, upgradable chicken

Scrappy the chicken is Arc Raiders' real hero. This awesome extraction shooter gives each player a pet chicken that delivers needed crafting materials regardless of mission success. Your loyal clucking sidekick can be upgraded and accessorized! The hats are store items that can be purchased with rewards or real-world money, but upgrades will require a lot of work, unless you follow this handy YouTube guide.

Sure, Arc Raiders is about fighting rogue machines and surviving PVP battles, but the real players know it's all about turning your chicken into a couture warbird.

