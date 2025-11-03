Trump's Portland "mass assault" exists only on Fox News



Department of Homeland Security stooge Tricia McLaughlin went on Fox News to explain why Portland needs a federal invasion. Apparently, it was overrun by imaginary hordes of "mass assault" protesters that only the Trump administration can see. The rest of America, including the federal courts, seems to have missed the battle entirely.

"Why President Trump called the National Guard into Portland is because our officers were facing mass assault and mass attacks," McLaughlin said, offering zero evidence. "And because of the policies of these sanctuary politicians, local law enforcement is hamstrung."

The Trump administration has reportedly escalated its efforts to expand its push toward creating an American police state, ordering tens of thousands of National Guard troops to prepare for deployment in U.S. cities.

According to McLaughlin, sanctuary laws prevent local agencies from supporting federal agents whom she claimed were being overrun by marauding protesters. "So when our federal officers are being attacked, they have to stand down. President Trump knows we need to protect our law enforcement, and that's why he called in the National Guard."