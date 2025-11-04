Rogan nods along as Musk explains that immigrants destroyed the US

Elon Musk went on Joe Rogan's podcast to explain, with total confidence and zero evidence, that the government shutdown is happening because blue states are stealing "hundreds of billions" in federal money to buy votes from undocumented immigrants. Joe Rogan agreed, because that's what Joe Rogan does when someone richer than him talks long and loud enough.

"The entire basis for the government shutdown is that… the Trump administration correctly does not want to send massive amounts of, like, hundreds of billions of dollars to fund illegal immigrants in the blue states, in all the states really," Musk said to host Joe Rogan.

What went unmentioned, however, was the actual dispute at the heart of the shutdown: the expiration of subsidies that will dramatically increase health insurance costs for millions of Americans.

Musk claimed that "New York and California would be bankrupt… without the massive fraudulent federal payments that go to those states to pay for illegals, to create a massive financial incentive for illegals." When Rogan asked how, Musk responded that these states "wouldn't be able to balance their state budgets, and they can't issue currency like the Federal Reserve can."

Contrary to Musk's claims, California and New York would not "be bankrupt" without funding from the federal government. Both states pay significantly more in taxes to the federal government than they receive back in federal funding. The federal government relies on states like California and New York to subsidize states that are less wealthy.