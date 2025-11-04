Rogan nods along as Musk explains that immigrants destroyed the US

Elon Musk went on Joe Rogan's podcast to explain, with total confidence and zero evidence, that the government shutdown is happening because blue states are stealing "hundreds of billions" in federal money to buy votes from undocumented immigrants. Joe Rogan agreed, because that's what Joe Rogan does when someone richer than him talks long and loud enough.
"The entire basis for the government shutdown is that… the Trump administration correctly does not want to send massive amounts of, like, hundreds of billions of dollars to fund illegal immigrants in the blue states, in all the states really," Musk said to host Joe Rogan.
What went unmentioned, however, was the actual dispute at the heart of the shutdown: the expiration of subsidies that will dramatically increase health insurance costs for millions of Americans.
…
Musk claimed that "New York and California would be bankrupt… without the massive fraudulent federal payments that go to those states to pay for illegals, to create a massive financial incentive for illegals." When Rogan asked how, Musk responded that these states "wouldn't be able to balance their state budgets, and they can't issue currency like the Federal Reserve can."
Contrary to Musk's claims, California and New York would not "be bankrupt" without funding from the federal government. Both states pay significantly more in taxes to the federal government than they receive back in federal funding. The federal government relies on states like California and New York to subsidize states that are less wealthy.Oligarch Watch
In this latest episode of America's favorite misinformation variety show, Musk and Rogan blamed immigrants for everything from budget shortfalls to democracy itself, apparently unaware that states like California and New York actually fund the rest of the country. As per the norm, Rogan didn't ask for proof; he just leaned in and let Musk improvise his way through another TED Talk for people who think "research" means "ketamine."
Previously:
• Firefighters refuse to back up Elon Musk's misinformation
• Elon Musk changes name to 'Lorde Edge' on Twitter and polls audience on Tesla stock dump
• If it isn't drugs, Musk is a piece of work
• Elon Musk to CA factory employees: Back to work. Gov. Newsom: This may violate public health order