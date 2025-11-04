Why Grand Theft Auto's airport would never pass real inspections

You probably wouldn't want to catch a flight from Grand Theft Auto V's Los Santos International, and not just because of the violent psychopaths zooming around on hover bikes. Did you know they don't even label their runways correctly?! I didn't, and it's likely no one did before a concerned player decided to look into it.

If you're a frequent visitor, you already knew this was an Any Austin thing. The best way to describe his content is as a weird three-way intersection of gaming fandom, level design interest, and an obsession with reading through regulatory documents. Is it strange? Absolutely. But is it immensely interesting at the same time? Also yes. How else are we going to know how safe GTA's airports are?