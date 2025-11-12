UK limits intel sharing with US over boat executions

America's summary executions of suspected drug-runners at sea has brought an end to some intelligence-sharing with a longtime ally. The U.K., which maintains its own military presence in the Caribbean, has "paused" access to data that might be used in the killings.

Downing Street did not deny reporting by CNN that the UK is withholding intelligence from the US to avoid being complicit in military strikes it believes may breach international law. Britain controls several territories in the Caribbean, where it bases intelligence assets, and has long assisted the US in identifying vessels suspected of smuggling narcotics.

According to CNN, Britain's pause on intelligence-sharing began at the outset of the killings. Downing Street spokesman didn't deny the report, but told CNN it would "not comment on security or intelligence matters" when pressed.

"The US is our closest partner on defence, security and intelligence, but in line with a long-standing principle, I'm just not going to comment on intelligence matters."

U.S. defense secretary Pete Hegseth, styled lately as "Secretary of War" after an order from President Trump, regularly boasts of the extrajudicial killings on Elon Musk's website. As Trump jokes about killing civilians, U.S. media practices both-sidesing the legality of it in advance of what comes next.