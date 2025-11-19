Capitol rioter turned Senate candidate gets clocked on camera

Pardoned J6er Jake Lang, the Capitol riot figure turned Senate candidate, got an unexpected lesson in momentum Saturday when someone marching next to him threw a clean right hook into his face during a march. Video shows Lang recoiling, eyes wide, mid-chant.



Lang, who was pardoned by Trump for his role on January 6 and is now running for Senate in Florida, kept moving after the hit, but the footage made the rounds online. His campaign hasn't commented on the incident, but the internet has, loudly.

