Assault charge for man who blew snow on victim with snow blower

After a brief manhunt Sunday, a 57-year-old man on the Canadian side of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with assault. His crime: he blew snow on someone with his snow blower.

From a press release posted by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service: "An investigation revealed the accused got into an argument with the victim, who is known to them, before intentionally directing snow from a snow blower at them."

No injuries were reported from the incident on Second Line West; not physical ones, anyhow.

Earlier this year, actor Raymond Cruz, best known as Breaking Bad's volatile drug distributor Tuco Salamanca, was arrested after allegedly spraying someone with a water hose. Charges were later dropped after it emerged he was trying to wash his car.