Santa and elves raid Montreal grocery store

Three Santas and 40 elves were counted among those looting a grocery store in Montreal on Monday, watched by shocked workers and customers. They were not an organized crime gang but activists, reports La Presse, a group calling themselves "Robins des ruelles" in honor of Robin Hood. They took nonperishable food items worth $3000 (~$2,200 USD), according to police, then deposited the haul nearby to make a statement about profiteering.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) confirmed a shoplifting incident at 9:40 p.m. at the Metro store on the corner of Laurier Avenue East and Chambord Street, as did the store.

"No injuries were reported," the SPVM's Florence Stafford told media. "The suspects reportedly left the store with non-perishable food without paying the bill. No arrests were made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. "

Metro spokeswoman Geneviève Grégoire: "It is important to remember that theft, for whatever reason, is unacceptable and constitutes a criminal act."

The Robins, to La Presse through an intermediary: "Rents, food, the prices of all necessities are artificially inflated by the big capitalist landlords … For us, this is what is theft and they are the bandits."

Here's some footage of the raid shot by onlookers:

Previously:

• Retailers stop complaining about shoplifting, for reasons

• Massive Home Depot theft ring busted: 'This wasn't shoplifting'

• Turns out the shoplifting crisis is largely media hype

• Michigan judge orders Walmart shoplifters to wash cars in store parking lot