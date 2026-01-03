Trump kidnaps Venezuelan President

If you somehow managed to miss it, not even a week into the year, everyone's favorite orange skid mark has already felt the need to plop out another distraction from the release of the Epstein Files. This one? It isn't good. According to Foreign Policy and damn near every other news outlet on the planet, Trump ordered the Department of War to go boots on the ground in Venezuela and kidnap the nation's leader. You'd think that'd be the critical bit of news here. Nope:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the United States would "run" Venezuela following an extraordinary U.S. operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. "We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," Trump, flanked by top cabinet officials, said in televised remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. "We can't take a chance that somebody else takes over Venezuela that doesn't have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind."

Saying you're going to run a country is vague as hell. It could mean installing a leader who's in tune with your country's national interests. Maybe you're planning on setting the joint up as a puppet government full of hand-picked lackeys. And third, the stupidest thing Trump could do? Military occupation. During Saturday's press conference, Trump said that his people had been in contact with Nicolás Maduro's vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez, who has been sworn in as his ex-boss' replacement. That said, where Grandpa Puddin' Brain is concerned, never underestimate the predictability of stupidity. Trump mentioned, "We're not afraid of boots on the ground. … We had boots on the ground last night."

If that happens, it's going to be Iraq Venezuela's all over again… but with crotch rot. There's no denying the professionalism and raw power of the United States Military. But they've got a bad track record with combat against mall group insurgency. They'd mop the floor in a head-to-head fight with the Venezuelan army. But once the remaining troops scatter and switch to small-group hit-and-run tactics, it'd get messy. To supplement its standing military, Venezuela has long financed and armed colectivos: paramilitary groups loyal to Maduro's government and the country's corrupt brand of socialism. Good luck picking them out from the civilian population without timely, dangerous door-to-door searches. Additionally, Venezuela's gangs are known for the ferocity with which they protect their financial interests. They have extensive infrastructure in urban areas and across the nation's jungles. Oh, and then there's this other thing:

Given Russia's military presence in the oil-rich narco terrorist state, and China's vast infrastructure investments and business interests across the continent, there's no way even to guess which way this tower of shit is going to topple. Expect more tension than usual (if that's even possible) on the international political scene over the next few weeks.

Happy New Year.