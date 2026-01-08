Snapic A1 is a new 35mm film camera from Kodak

Kodak's Snapic A1 shoots full-frame on 35mm film with a 25mm F9.5 lens. It has manual 2-zone focus (0.5 meters to 1.5 meters and 1.5 meters to infinity), double exposure, a built-in flash and auto rewind. A battery charge lasts for 10 rolls of 24-exposure film. It's 118mm wide, 62mm tall and 35mm deep, and weights 117 grams.

With the minimalistic outlook, the understated colors reflect a sleek simplicity that enhances its modern design.

It also speaks for convenience and versatility; its lightweight and compact structure makes it easy to carry on any adventure.

Plus, attaching the included neck strap ensures you never miss a moment – whether you're exploring city streets, attending events, or enjoying nature.

Another data point on the trend toward unshittified analog technology, especially among younger people who grew up with Big Tech and social media the way older generations grew up with television and asbestos. It comes in "Rhino Grey" or "Ivory White" and is $99; the cheaper and better-looking Ektar would surely be just as much fun.

