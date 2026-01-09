Wayward sheep invade German supermarket

A German supermarket was overrun by about fifty confused sheep, causing chaos and a torrent of memes.

The last sheep looks back over its shoulder and appears to briefly consider turning back, but ultimately follows the others, as sheep are wont to do.

The sheep were separated from their flock and occupied the front area of the Penny supermarket for about twenty minutes, blissfully unaware of the produce section not far away. The store manager said that he thought he was on Candid Camera when the sheep first burst in.

As to what made these sheep break away from their ovine brethren, according to Deutsche Welle,

The flock's shepherd told Bavarian radio that he suspected the sheep were distracted by acorns on the ground and lost contact with the rest of the flock. He suspects that "someone probably ran into the supermarket with a bag and then they followed," with the animals perhaps mistaking bags for feed or a bag of salt.

Despite the disruption and mess the sheep caused, Penny does not intend to hold the farmer responsible and even wants to sponsor the sheep for a year. Memes about the incident flooded the store's Instagram, so the publicity likely outweighs the inconvenience, although it's unclear if the beleaguered manager would agree.

