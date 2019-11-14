/ John Struan / 4:24 am Thu Nov 14, 2019

Truly tiny house flipping

"Mini House Flip" on Instagram is dedicated to documenting efforts to remodel a childhood dollhouse:

Our inaugural post! This house was gifted to my sisters and I when we were kids. 20 years later, my mom and have finally decided to give it the remodel it deserves. Follow along to watch our progress! . . . #minihouseflip #dollhouse #dollhouseminiatures #miniatures #craftproject #remodel #makeover

The three dozen or so posts to date include creating a new hardwood floor:

Miter snips, crafts sticks, glue, and a ruler = a new floor for the next room in the house. Swipe to see a super blurry “before” photo of the what will become the study. This room is also where the stairs come up from the first floor. I created a template from card stock for the floor for easy installation. . . #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman

Framed butterfly collection:

Mom made tiny shadow box frames and I made tiny butterflies for the study’s gallery wall. . . #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #oneinchscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman

Reupholstered chair and throw rug:

Reupholstered chair for the study. . . #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman #armchair #upholstery

Check out the amazing braided area rug mom made for the study! Swipe for progress pics. . . . #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman #arearugs #braidedrugs

And crown molding:

Turns out crown molding is a pain in the neck to measure, cut, and install...but it really finishes the look of the bedroom. . . #worthit #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman

(Via Lauren Katz.)