Truly tiny house flipping

"Mini House Flip" on Instagram is dedicated to documenting efforts to remodel a childhood dollhouse:
Our inaugural post! This house was gifted to my sisters and I when we were kids. 20 years later, my mom and have finally decided to give it the remodel it deserves. Follow along to watch our progress! . . . #minihouseflip #dollhouse #dollhouseminiatures #miniatures #craftproject #remodel #makeover
The three dozen or so posts to date include creating a new hardwood floor:
Miter snips, crafts sticks, glue, and a ruler = a new floor for the next room in the house. Swipe to see a super blurry “before” photo of the what will become the study. This room is also where the stairs come up from the first floor. I created a template from card stock for the floor for easy installation. . . #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman
Framed butterfly collection:
Mom made tiny shadow box frames and I made tiny butterflies for the study’s gallery wall. . . #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #oneinchscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman
Reupholstered chair and throw rug:
Check out the amazing braided area rug mom made for the study! Swipe for progress pics. . . . #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman #arearugs #braidedrugs
And crown molding:
Turns out crown molding is a pain in the neck to measure, cut, and install...but it really finishes the look of the bedroom. . . #worthit #dollhouse #miniatureinteriors #miniature #interiordesign #dolls #onetwelfthscale #remodel #remodeling #minihouseflip #dollhouseaccessories #maker #craft #craftsman
(Via Lauren Katz.)