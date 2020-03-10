Trump's Instructions for Your Survival of the Coronavirus

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Donald J. Trump gives you instructions for how you can beat the coronavirus, the Trump way.
Announcing TWO Tom the Dancing Bug books coming in May from Clover Press, in celebration of the comic's upcoming 30th(!) anniversary--> Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader! Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers HERE!
You can order Into the Trumpverse on Amazon here.
"God bless Tom the Dancing Bug! Funny, succinct, and highly original, Ruben Bolling is able to make sense from the chaos and tragedy of America's political nightmares and make you laugh while doing it. An increasingly rare and more difficult feat these extra bleak days. This is worth your time and money. Do it!"
-David Cross
JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE! Be the first kid on your block to see each week's comic, get exclusive extra comics, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff! JOIN TODAY!
FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.
READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing!
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Super Medical Force must track down a catastrophically dangerous illness to save the U.S., and even the world!
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Donald J. Trump asks a few questions of people who would like to continue working in His(tm) Federal Government.
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH President Trump shoots a man on Fifth Ave. and the media urgently reports both the Democratic and Republican perspectives
Taking care of yourself is certainly trendy, but that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. Or at least, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it in ways that will really, truly care for their mental and physical health. That’s where sleep comes in. Quality, quantity, and consistency in your sleep patterns will improve your life […]
We’re all shooting heaps and heaps of smartphone images and videos. You probably even snapped a picture or captured some footage today. And that media will likely sit there on your phone until you’re startled one day to discover that your storage limit is mere megapixels away. It’s not that backing up your data and […]
For professional or personal purposes, your writing should make you look good. Easier said than done for many—yes, even those of us getting paid to write. “Everyone needs an editor,” as they say. Why not ensure you always have one, including in your pocket on your smartphone? Nail down your grammar, spelling, style, punctuation, and […]