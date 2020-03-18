Super-Fun-Pak Comix, feat. Secret Origins of a Species, and MORE!

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH various animal-themed Super-Fun-Pak Comix are offered for your enjoyment
Announcing TWO Tom the Dancing Bug books coming in May from Clover Press, in celebration of the comic's upcoming 30th(!) anniversary--> Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader! Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers HERE!
You can order Into the Trumpverse on Amazon here.
"This fine collection of work by Mr. Bolling provides ample evidence as to why he is unanimously considered one of the greatest cartoonists in the known universe. How he would rank in that other part of the universe is, of course, a matter that’s still being hotly debated within the scientific community."
-"Weird Al" Yankovic
JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE! Be the first kid on your block to see each week's comic, get exclusive extra comics, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff! JOIN TODAY!
FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.
READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing!
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Donald J. Trump gives you instructions for how you can beat the coronavirus, the Trump way.
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Super Medical Force must track down a catastrophically dangerous illness to save the U.S., and even the world!
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Donald J. Trump asks a few questions of people who would like to continue working in His(tm) Federal Government.
It only took 10 years, but with the long-awaited adoption of Qi charging standards by Apple back in 2017 for the iPhone X, the era of wireless charging has now truly taken over. With wireless charging options available in everything from smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and earbuds, we’re now seeing charging pads showing up […]
Right now, 27 percent of Americans would need to beg, borrow or steal if they were faced with an unexpected debt over $400. That’s a frightening number — and even more frightening still if you’re among that 27 percent. With so many facing such precarious financial times, it’s never been more important to have a […]
Productivity isn’t just about working smarter or faster. It’s actually about making you a happier person. Ninety-two percent of employees said that having the right technology to help do their job with greater efficiency actually made them happier in their work. And the real question here is — what’s up with those other 8 percent? […]