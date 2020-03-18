Super-Fun-Pak Comix, feat. Secret Origins of a Species, and MORE!

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH various animal-themed Super-Fun-Pak Comix are offered for your enjoyment

Announcing TWO Tom the Dancing Bug books coming in May from Clover Press, in celebration of the comic's upcoming 30th(!) anniversary--> Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader! Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers HERE!

You can order Into the Trumpverse on Amazon here.

"This fine collection of work by Mr. Bolling provides ample evidence as to why he is unanimously considered one of the greatest cartoonists in the known universe. How he would rank in that other part of the universe is, of course, a matter that’s still being hotly debated within the scientific community."

-"Weird Al" Yankovic

