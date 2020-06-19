Rick Astley covers Foo Fighters' "Everlong" and it's lovely

Rick Astley (yes, that Rick Astley), recorded this lovely cover of Foo Fighters' "Everlong" from his home studio in London. Well done, sir.
Funk Turkey used lyrics.rip to scrape the Genius database of Nirvana lyrics and then set a Markov chain bot to work generating lyrics to a new “Nirvana” song. Funk Turkey made the music and sang the bot’s poetry. Listen to “Smother” and spot the actual Cobain phrases! From the YouTube description: All music/vocals performed, mixed, […]
In this amazing music video, 40 women musical artists from Ireland perform ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries to raise funds for SAFE IRELAND, which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse.
Adam Schlesinger has long been a songwriting hero of mine, and I was absolutely heartbroken when I learned that he had passed away from COVID-19 complications in early April. He was someone who genuinely elevated the craft of pop songwriting to an artform, without precious or self-important about it. Now, friends of Schlesinger from across […]
