Shut in sounds: Iggy Pop—No Fun

Americans are getting fined for goofing off in Canada The border between Canada and the United States has been closed to everything but essential travel, for some time now. This means that Canadians and Americans can’t enter each other’s nations in the name of entertainment, tourism or recreation: doing what everyone can to stem the spread of COVID-19 is the right way to go […] READ THE REST

We are all part of the biggest psychological experiment in history During the COVID-19 pandemic, 2.6 billion people were under a mandate to stay at home. According to psychologist Elke Van Hoof of Free University of Brussels-VUB, [the lockdown] “is arguably the largest psychological experiment ever conducted.” What impact will COVID-19 have on the planet’s mental health? The scientific study of psychological resilience is not a […] READ THE REST

Learn how to optimize your site's SEO with the help of this analysis tool If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […] READ THE REST

This hub keeps up to 8 devices plugged in at once so you can keep grinding Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […] READ THE REST