Snatcher: a superfast robotic tongue inspired by chameleons

Chameleons have evolved a superfast and long tongue to grab insects in an instant. Inspired by this marvelous bit of nature, engineers at Seoul National University of Science and Technology created "Snatcher," a robotic tongue design that could someday be mounted on drones to pick up packages. From IEEE Spectrum:
"For example, a quadrotor with this manipulator will be able to snatch distant targets, instead of hovering and picking up," explains Gwang-Pil Jung, a researcher at Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) who co-designed the new device.
There has been other research into robotic chameleon tongues, but what's unique about Snatcher is that it packs chameleon-tongue fast snatching performance into a form factor that's portable—the total size is 12 x 8.5 x 8.5 centimeters and it weighs under 120 grams. Still, it's able to fast snatch up to 30 grams from 80 centimeters away in under 600 milliseconds.
