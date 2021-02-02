LEGO bonsai

YouTuber BrickVault reviews the 756-piece Flower Bouquet set and the 878-piece Bonsai set. Given that everyone is stuck at home more, why not spruce up the place with a lovely LEGO plant or two?
Image: YouTube / BrickVault
YouTuber BrickVault reviews the 756-piece Flower Bouquet set and the 878-piece Bonsai set. Given that everyone is stuck at home more, why not spruce up the place with a lovely LEGO plant or two?
Image: YouTube / BrickVault
A wonderful tribute. READ THE REST
Not just for vacations anymore! LEGO is offering a "Holiday Camper" that looks a lot like a Minnie Winnie to me. Extremely popular in California's campgrounds and on its city streets, the Minnie Winnie seems uncomfortable to folks in a larger vehicle and paradise to those in a coupe or van. LEGO's version comes with… READ THE REST
YouTuber Stian from agepbiz decided to 3D print the iconic LEGO Knight Helmet upscaled 2020% so it was wearable. It's one of those things that sounds kind of silly as a premise, but it turned out really great! This is sequel to his fabulous human scale LEGO Stud Launcher: Image: YouTube / agepbiz READ THE REST
The advent of the smart home is happening behind an almost glacially slow encroachment. You get a smart bulb here, maybe a smart thermostat there, then your new TV comes with some smart features built right in. We all have visions of our fully integrated smart home of the future operating something like JARVIS from… READ THE REST
Remember the classic SNL skit, Wake Up and Smile? You know, the one where the teleprompter stops during a TV morning show? Within minutes, the absence of a script devolves Will Ferrell into Lord of the Flies-style insanity. It's hilariously silly…but it's actually an oh-so-subtle reminder that when technology breaks down, it doesn't take long… READ THE REST
We all know that having the protection of a virtual private network (VPN) to cloak your online activities is basically like adding oil to a car or wearing a warm jacket in the dead of winter. It's optional…but not really. If you don't take the precautions that come with cloaking your identity online, it's not… READ THE REST