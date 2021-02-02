Robotic egg-cracker built entirely using Legos

Marcel at Astonishing Studios is obsessed with Egg McMuffins, and has been trying to build a robot that makes one automatically, using only Legos.

He hasn't gotten there yet, but he's accomplished one particularly gnarly challenge in the process: Getting a Lego mechanism to crack an egg and dispose of the shells.

Eggs being eggs — and, frankly, Legos being Legos — that requires managing some subtle physics, as he describes in the video. He neatly breaks down the failed experiments and his aha moment that led to success — check it out.

