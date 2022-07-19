Sexuality explained with soft drinks

John McWhorter makes a good point about adaptations to language arising from the young, built upon the pre-existing frameworks and technology used by the previous generation, in his TED TalkTxtng is killing language. JK!!!:

So in closing, if I could go into the future, if I could go into 2033, the first thing I would ask is whether David Simon had done a sequel to "The Wire." I would want to know. And — I really would ask that — and then I'd want to know actually what was going on on "Downton Abbey." That'd be the second thing. And then the third thing would be, please show me a sheaf of texts written by 16-year-old girls, because I would want to know where this language had developed since our times, and ideally I would then send them back to you and me now so we could examine this linguistic miracle happening right under our noses.

With the changing linguistic terrain that forms the social interface we share and weave amongst us, frequently words that had once meant one thing have surprising new meanings later on as entropy goads language forward, into the future. Take for instance the words "decimate" and "transexual", where decimate once meant to reduce by 1/10th and transexual once meant those who desired a change of physiological sex. To keep up with the ever expansive nature of language, I enjoy turning to the emergent generations to help find my way, and that's how I found @richblackguy's TikTok video "Sexuality Explained (w/ soft drinks)"