Peter Hurley's tips for portrait posing

Great photographers know how to coach subjects to help them present their best, and then there's legendary photogs like Peter Hurley, who have that magic touch and smoothness that sets everyone at ease for candid, between heartbeats photography. It's been over 10 years since I first saw this video, and I've yet to find anything that comes near the impact that jawline accentuation has changed the way I take pictures of people. Here's more from Peter Hurley, and about tip 5, I prefer to think of it more in terms of classical portraits that were painted from the same upward looking perspective because paintings are typically hung higher up than the horizon line in classic art galleries.